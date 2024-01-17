Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 691) “Meat Salad”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with their reactions to Mos Def calling Drake a ‘pop’ artist who makes shopping records (23:22). The guys then give their thoughts on Wild Card Weekend in the NFL (1:08:30), Rick Ross’s current girlfriend Cristina Mackey speaks on his past relationships (1:31:18), and a recap of the 2024 Emmys (1:56:50). Also, Joe extends warmth and love to Ari Lennox (2:18:34), Part of the Show (2:46:09), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | DESTIN CONRAD & Alex Isley“Same Mistake”

Ice | That Mexican OT“02.02.99”

Parks | Mos Def“Hip Hop”

Ish | Jorja Smith“Falling or flying”

Melyssa | Harrison Brome & Pomo“No More Love Songs”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 691 | “Meat Salad”
