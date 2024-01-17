Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 691) “Meat Salad”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with their reactions to Mos Def calling Drake a ‘pop’ artist who makes shopping records (23:22). The guys then give their thoughts on Wild Card Weekend in the NFL (1:08:30), Rick Ross’s current girlfriend Cristina Mackey speaks on his past relationships (1:31:18), and a recap of the 2024 Emmys (1:56:50). Also, Joe extends warmth and love to Ari Lennox (2:18:34), Part of the Show (2:46:09), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | DESTIN CONRAD & Alex Isley – “Same Mistake”

Ice | That Mexican OT – “02.02.99”

Parks | Mos Def – “Hip Hop”

Ish | Jorja Smith – “Falling or flying”

Melyssa | Harrison Brome & Pomo – “No More Love Songs”