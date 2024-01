Key Glock drops off the action-packed video for his popular track, “Let’s Go”. The short-film is inspired by John Wick, Point Break, and Belly. Directed by Chris Villa, Glizock and his female accomplice, played by Power star Alix Lapri, tear up the city with a series of fight scenes, heists, shootouts, high-speed chases, and more. “Let’s Go” is one of the tracks of his album Glockoma (Deluxe).

Watch the “Let’s Go” video below.