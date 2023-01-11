Home Music Video Music Video: Key Glock – Spike Lee Music Video Music Video: Key Glock – Spike Lee By Cyclone - January 11, 2023 Key Glock drops off his new video, “Spike Lee”. Directed by Reel Goats, Key Glock spits his vicious lyrics in various scenes inspired by the famous filmmaker. “Spike Lee” is off his project PRE5L. Watch the “Spike Lee” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Key Glock – Forgive Me EP Stream: Key Glock – PRE5L Music Video: Key Glock – Jigsaw