Home Music Video Music Video: Key Glock – Penny Music Video Music Video: Key Glock – Penny By Cyclone - September 6, 2023 Key Glock gives fans his latest visual “Penny”. On the futuristic set, Key Glock plays ball on a court with a team full of thinly dresses baddies. “Penny” is off of his recent project Glockoma 2 (Deluxe). Watch the “Penny” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Maxo Kream ft. Key Glock – Bonecrusher Music Video: Key Glock – Chromosomes Music Video: Key Glock – No Hook Album Stream: Key Glock – Glockoma 2 (Deluxe) Music Video: Key Glock – Presidential Rolex Music Video: Key Glock – In And Outta Town