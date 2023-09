CMG’s GloRilla gets an assist from her crew on her brand new single, “Wrong One”. Produced by Tay Keith and directed by Ben Marc and GloRilla. In the clip, Glo, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, and Aleza go in on men as the terrorize a residence before leaving it in flames. The also sit on a rooftop in a scene inspired by the 1996 classic, Set It Off.

Watch the “Wrong One” video below.