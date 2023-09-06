We’re officially the hardest working pod in the game. Rory got us working on Labor Day. The team takes aim at Julian after he hosted his first party (insert nasty pics/videos on YouTube). In other event news, Electric Zoo goers had a rough two days. Have you seen the documentary on BS High? We break down the insane narcissist behind the program and Rory makes note that he reminded him of someone specific. We go from one thief to another. We react to the viral video of the woman whose date stole shoes from her. This leads to Mal speculating that Julian is a serial killer. Mal adds that he feels bad for young men in the current dating scene. Doja Cat is back. Mal and Rory strongly disagree about her new single “Demons”. It’s time for voicemails. Finally, everyone go wish Spaghetti Eddie a happy birthday. Our kiwi turns 29 today!

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:47 – R.I.P Steve Harwell From Smash Mouth

00:02:00 – Julian Hosted A Party In The LES

00:02:22 – We’re Wokring On Labor Day SMH

00:03:32 – Julian “Hosted” A Party

00:11:13 – EZoo Weekend Horror

00:13:30 – Fake High School Documentary

00:27:00 – Viral Tinder Thief

00:52:07 – Doja Cat’s New Single “Demons”

01:06:40 – Voice Mail 1 – Giving Rory’s Flowers

01:11:34 – Voice Mail 2 – AA

01:16:23 – Voice Mail 3 – When are we getting the Rory Vs. Mal Rap Battle?

01:20:01 – Happy Birthday Eddin

