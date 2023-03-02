Today we are joined by legendary songwriter/producer Bryan Michael Cox and co-founder of LVRN, Justice. We immediately jump into music and discuss top catalogs and Bryan’s early days working with a young Beyonce. We then divulge into her personal life and discuss how her high school boyfriend has possibly the biggest of all time. Then we discuss how Bryan Michael Cox’s relationship with LVRN eventually led to him recently taking the role as head of A&R. This leads to a conversation about the landscape of R&B and the history of the remix and Usher’s Confessions. Then we put our guests through rapid fire questions where we pin artists they’ve worked with against each other. Then Justice shares his gripes with Puff, which leads to how everyone shouldn’t have an opinion. We divert from music for a minute to discuss conspiracies. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + far more in this music heavy episode!

