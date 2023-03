Jim Jones and Hitmaka gets into some warm weather things with their new single/video “I Am” featuring Stefflon Don. Directed by Shula The Don, Jim Jones and WillC, Jim and Stefflon go back and forth professing their love for one another in the streets of Harlem and on the beaches in Miami. “I Am” follows Jim Jones and Hitmaka’s “Seen The Money” and will be featured on their upcoming album Back In My Prime, which drops March 10th.

Watch the “I Am” video below.