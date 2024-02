GloRilla give fans her new single/video, “Yeah Glo!” On the high energy record, Big Glo bosses up on the competition with her hardcore bars. in the visual, she rides through the hood in her Maybach truck, working out of a drive-thru, and taking a call in jail. “Yeah, Glo!” is GloRilla’s first release of 2024 following last year’s “Lick Or Sum“.

Watch the “Yeah Glo!” video below.