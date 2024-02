Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign release their highly-anticipated and collab album, Vultures 1, the first of three installments. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Lil Durk, Bump J, North West, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, India Love, Chris Brown, Rich The Kid, YG and the late Nipsey Hussle.

You can stream Vultures 1 in its entirety below..