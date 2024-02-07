Music Video: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Ft. North West – Talking/Once Again

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign continue to push their highly-anticipated album Vultures as they release “Talking/ Once Again” featuring Kanye’s daughter North West. Directed by the D’Innocenzo brothers with cinematography by Matteo Cocco. The visual features North West rapping while getting her hair braided and Ye by her side. Then they bring in James Blake for the hook. Ty Dolla ends things off with his angelic vocals. Vultures is set to drop on February 9th.

Watch the “Talking/ Once Again” video below.

TALKING / ONCE AGAIN

Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO pic.twitter.com/7mAvaYe18o — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2024