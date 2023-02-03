GloRilla is still riding her buzz from 2022. She kicks off the year with her new single/video “Internet Trolls”. She says this about the record:

“You know me as a person, I make songs off what I go through or the stuff I see going on, and it’s just a lot of internet trolls. People, they don’t leave their house. They don’t get off their phone. They don’t go outside and see what the real world got to offer,. This the song, to let people really know it’s a world outside of the internet. You know what I’m saying? Go explore it. So much fun.”

In the visual, Glo counts he cash while going on internet trolls.

Watch the “Internet Trolls” video below.