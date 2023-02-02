Terrace Martin links up with Channel Tres for their new collab “Chucks”. Terrace had this to say about the record:

“The song ‘Chucks’ is a sonic picture that represents New Los Angeles. The driving pulse of the song represents the tempo of traffic, the bass line is the attitude of a true Angeleno, the space that Channel commands with his vocals closely relates to the motion of water. At the end of the day it’s goin’ to make you move and feel good about being alive.”

Channel Tres adds,

“For me, this record ‘Chucks’ is about reminiscing and grieving my past. I grew up on Long Beach Blvd and a lot of things took place there. I remember the donut shop, the car wash, the Compton Swap Meet, and I tried to best articulate that feeling with space and groovy production. Chucks were also my choice of shoe growing up, they cost 25 dollars at the swap meet, and they looked good. I had a bunch of them.”

You can stream “Chucks” below.