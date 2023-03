Back in 2020 Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder came together as the collective Dinner Party. Now, ahead of their performance at the 2023 Coachella Festival, they return with a new record titled “Insane” featuring Ant Clemons. Produced by Sounwave the crew re-envisioned Mtume classic “Juicy Fruit”.

You can stream “Insane” below..