The JBP kicks off this episode with their reactions to Logic doing a cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” (7:38) before moving on to their review on Chris Rock’s Netflix Live Special ‘Selective Outrage’ from Saturday (25:04). Grizzlies guard Ja Morant flashed a gun on Instagram live and could be facing a lengthy suspension from the NBA (59:35), Melle Mel shares his thoughts on the greatest rappers of all-time list (1:37:36), Lil Wayne also chimes in on the debate and where he stands (1:41:16), Part of the Show returns (2:16:45), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Lucky Daye – “Careful” Ice | Slim Thug – “Sexy Lady” Parks | Dreamville, Lute, Cozz, REASON, & Arin Ray – “Burn Bridges” Flip | Melii – “14 Daze” Melyssa | Saint Harison & Tiana Major9 – “homies”