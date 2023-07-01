The Bionic Six is back in full force as the gang starts with assessing the viral video of two strippers being robbed in LA following BET awards weekend (23:25). The JBP then discusses new music including Lil Uzi’s album (31:15), Drake released a book (38:42), & where they currently sit with the Jim Jones & Pusha T beef (44:05). Billboard released the top-20 rap groups of all-time (50:25), NYPD reportedly has evidence to arrest Jonathan Majors accuser (1:09:30), and Adam22’s wife returns to work for the first time since their marriage (1:20:43). Also, ESPN announces a series of layoffs (2:16:30), Pat Sajack to be replaced by Ryan Seacret on Wheel of Fortune (2:25:15), who is the best matchup in a Verzuz for Avant (2:51:15), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Avant – “Makin’ Good Love”

Ice | 42 Dugg – “One Time”

Parks | Jay Rock & Kal Banx – “Eastside”

Ish | ASTN & Alex Vaughn – “How Soon”

Melyssa Ford | greek – “hmu”

QueenzFlip | Honey Bxby – “Get Your Lick Back”