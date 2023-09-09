The JBP returns from vacation with a lot to discuss as they begin with a recap of Joe’s birthday party () before turning to a review of Equalizer 3 (). Deion Sanders & Colorado receive praises from the pod after beating #17 TCU to open the season (), Diddy is giving artists back their publishing and is releasing a new album next week (), and Melyssa addresses recent use of demonic imagery from Doja Cat (). A date of September 22nd has been announced for Drake’s next project ‘For All The Dogs’ (), reactions to the new Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion song (), Joe addresses comments that were made towards him from Taxstone and others during the break (

), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Calvin Harris & The Weeknd – “Over Now”

Ice | Cam’ron – “Run It Up”

Parks | 38 Spesh & Conway the Machine (feat. Emanny) – “Made Bosses”

Ish | Victoria Monét – “Alright”

Melyssa | Kwaku Asante – “The Real Thing”