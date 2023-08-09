The JBP returns in full force after an entertaining weekend as they start with their reactions and a breakdown of the Montgomery, Alabama riverfront brawl (11:00). Jennifer Anniston is facing criticism after liking a post from Jamie Foxx (29:00), Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox & Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians square up on the baseball field (34:30), and streamer Kai Cenat was arrested in New York for inciting a riot after attempting to do a giveaway for his fans (39:30). Joe & crew then discuss Ne-Yo being under fire for comments made in an interview with Gloria Velez (53:16), Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual (1:10:20), and Travis Scott puts on his first UTOPIA concert at Rome’s Circus Maximus (1:14:11). Also, Summer Walker & Lil Meech continue to have a ‘I don’t care’-off (1:24:52), TDE’s Moosa & REASON have a heated exchange publicly (1:45:41), Joe makes Billboards 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list (2:00:13), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mahalia (feat. DESTIN CONRAD) – “It’s Not Me, It’s You”

Ice | Big Moose 280 – “Paranoid”

Parks | DJ Premier (feat. Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz) – “Runway”

Ish | Tori Kelly (feat. Ayra Starr) – “unbelievable”

Melyssa | No Guidnce – “Is It A Crime?”