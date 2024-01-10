Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 689) “Woe Is Me”

The JBP kicks off the second episode of the year with their reactions to Jonathan Majors’ appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ (21:45) before turning to music they are looking forward to in 2024 amid SZA’s frustrations with leaked music (42:28). Ari Lennox opens up about her experience on the Rod Wave tour (45:40), Kevin Hart’s ex-wife is joining Katt Williams on tour (1:10:58), and Ice has a question for the room regarding exposure culture (1:23:00). Also, the Golden Globes (1:53:01), a door came off during an Alaskan Airlines flight (2:17:45), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Alexander O’Neal – “If You Were Here Tonight”

Ice | Fabolous – “Selfish”

Parks | Raekwon (feat. Ghostface Killah & Blue Raspberry) – “Rainy Dayz”

Ish | Leon Thomas – “Treasure In The Hills”

Melyssa | Sinead Harnett (feat. GRADES) – “If You Let Me”