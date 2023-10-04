The JBP welcomes back Drea & Lex of the ‘Pour Minds’ podcast as they begin with discussing the latest on the NFL’s infatuation with Taylor Swift and whether it’s an actual partnership following the Chiefs/Jets game over the weekend (). Jimmy Butler shows up to Miami Heat’s media day with a different look (), Drea and Lex address women being transactional vs. being a freak (), and Joe asks the room how they subscribe to regional grades and how they change after his recent comments about women in different cities (). Also, JAY-Z is facing pushback for not freely giving money to family members (), Kanye West disses several artists including Cardi B in which he called her an industry plant in leaked footage from a 2018 documentary (), The Waffle House workers go on strike (), Keefe D & Tupac (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Justin Timberlake – “Tunnel Vision”

Ice | Belly Gang Kushington – “Street Blues”

Parks | EARTHGANG & Spillage Village – “Flavors of Karma”

Ish | Kenyon Dixon (feat. RL) – “2000s R&B”

Melyssa | GoGo Morrow – “Don’t Stop”3