The JBP kicks off this episode with the latest news surrounding Cesar & DJ Envy and the ​​real estate Ponzi scheme (13:42). Ish discusses reasons as to why iHeart hasn’t let go of Envy (32:06), Kim Kardashian reveals reasons why she has hired a male nanny (1:23:55), and new music (1:40:50) including singles from Chris Brown, Wale, and Meek Mill & Rick Ross. Also, Cardi B addresses Offset gifting her properties (2:00:53), Cordae & Naomi Osaka reportedly have split (2:07:00), Alec Baldwin has been recharged for ‘Rust’ shooting (2:17:35), Part of the Show (2:23:45), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | DESTIN CONRAD – “LUV N DEVOTION”

Ice | Jus Smith – “Where U From”

Parks | Steel Sessions & Black Soprano Family – “Perfect”

Ish | CèJae & Melodicb – “Promises”

QueenzFlip | The Hoodies – “Hidden Gems Freestyle”