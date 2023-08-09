Home Music Video Music Video: Lil Yachty – Solo Steppin Crete Boy Music Video Music Video: Lil Yachty – Solo Steppin Crete Boy By Cyclone - August 9, 2023 Lil Yachty gives fans the official video for his new track, “Solo Stepping Crete Boy”. In the visual, Yachty rides around in a Hummer EV and posts up at a Buddhist monastery. Watch the “Solo Steppin Crete Boy” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Lil Yachty – Strike (Holster) Music Video: Lil Yachty – Say Something Album Stream: Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here New Music: Murda Beatz ft. Yung Bans, Ski Mask The Slump God & Lil Yachty – Fortnite Video: Lil Yachty Talks Kanye West, XXXTENTACION, Bhad Bhabie & More On Big Boy TV New Music: Lil Yachty ft. Cardi B & Offset – Who Want the Smoke?