With his new album For All My Dogs finally out, Drake takes to Instagram again to give fans another new visual. This one is for his Lil Yachty-assisted track “Another Late Night”. Directed by Cole Bennett. Surrounded by a foreign whip burning out and wolves, Drizzy & Lil Boat flex their jewelry and rock out to their new collab.

You can watch the “Another Late Night” video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)