Drake and 21 Savage spin back and release another new video from their joint album Her Loss. This one is for their track “Spin Bout U”. Directed by Dave Meyers, the high octane visual follows Drake and 21 on board their yacht where they rescue a woman drowning in the ocean. Then the two rappers are drugged and held captive by a group of female thieves who rob them.

Watch the “Spin Bout U” video below.