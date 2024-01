21 Savage delivers his first solo album since 2018’s i am > i was. This one is titled American Dream. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Travis Scott, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Mariah The Scientist, Lil Durk, and Brent Faiyaz. Also featuring production by Metro Boomin, London on Da Track, OG Parker, Cardo Got Wings, FNZ, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Spiff Sinatra, Kid Hazel, and more. You can stream American Dream in its entirety below.

