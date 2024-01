Mary J. Blige leaves all her worries behind in her new video, “Gone Forever” featuring Remy Ma & DJ Khalid. In the video, Mary and Remy are partying at a night spot in N.Y.C. reminiscence about their former loves and how their ex did them dirty. Off of Mary J. Blige’s 2022 album Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).

Watch the “Gone Forever” video below.