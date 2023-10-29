Home New Music New Music: Mary J. Blige ft. Vado – Still Believe In Love New Music New Music: Mary J. Blige ft. Vado – Still Believe In Love By Cyclone - October 29, 2023 Mary J. Blige calls on Vado for a new collab titled “Still Believe In Love”. MJB sings her uplifting vocals while Vado adds his street smart lyrics. You can stream “Still Believe In Love” below. ***Updated with the official video.*** Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Vado – Paree Prada Album Stream: Vado – V-Day 4 Music Video: Vado – Narcissist Music Video: Vado – So Kate Music Video: Vado ft. Dave East – By The Stove Album Stream: Vado – Long Run Vol. 3