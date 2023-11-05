Dave East and Vado link up once again. This time for a new record titled, “DeNiro & Pesci”. Produced by Sap, the Harlem spittaz kick their street smart bars while repping their Uptown roots. “DeNiro & Pesci” serves as a prelude to Dave and Vado’s upcoming collab album which is set to drop in early 2024. Dave had this to say about the track:

“V and I have been locked in for the longest, that’s family, it’s only right we team and up do something for the town.”

Vado adds.

“2/3 of The Council are back with more heat, and just wait until we drop the album.”

You can stream “DeNiro & Pesci” below.