New Music: Turbo & Gunna – Bachelor By Cyclone - November 5, 2023 Producer Turbo calls on frequent collaborator Gunna their brand new single "Bachelor". Over the James Blake "Do You Ever" sample, Gunna speaks on the life of a bachelor and his many female conquests. You can stream "Bachelor" below.