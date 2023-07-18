Home Music Video Music Video: Gunna – Ca$h $hit Music Video Music Video: Gunna – Ca$h $hit By Cyclone - July 18, 2023 Gunna continues to push his new album A Gift & A Curse. Here is his latest visual “Ca$h $hit”. In the clip, Gunna gathers a gang of baddies to count his cash in the short clip. Watch the “Ca$h $hit” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Gunna – fukumean Music Video: Gunna – alright Music Video: Gunna – idk no more Music Video: Gunna – i was just thinking Music Video: Gunna – back to the moon Album Stream: Gunna – A Gift & A Curse