Quavo has a new album on the way titled Rocket Power. He had this to say about the project

“This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy. This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now….Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again,” he continues. “I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Quavo drops off the latest single from the project titled, “Turn Yo Clic Up” featuring Future.

You can stream “Turn Yo Clic Up” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

