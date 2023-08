In honor of his late nephew, Quavo delivers his sophomore album, Rocket Power. Featuring 18 new records and guest appearances by Future, the late Takeoff, Young Thug, Babydrill, and HUNXHO. Also featuring production by Murda Beatz, Kenny Beats, DJ Durel, BYNX, Go Grizzly, and more.

You can stream Rocket Power in its entirety below.