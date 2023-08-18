Home Album Stream Album Stream: EST GEE – El Toro 2 Album Stream Album Stream: EST GEE – El Toro 2 By Cyclone - August 18, 2023 CMG’s EST GEE drops off his latest album, El Toro 2. Featuring 20 new tracks and guest appearances by Yo Gotti, 42 Dogg, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and the late Static Major. You can stream El Toro 2 below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: EST Gee – XXL Music Video: EST Gee ft. Yo Gotti – A Moment With Gotti Album Stream: EST Gee & Young Shiners – Shiners Are Forever Music Video: EST Gee – Turn The Streets Up Music Video: EST Gee – Lie To Me Some More Music Video: EST Gee – Drop Top