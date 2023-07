EST Gee drops off his new compilation called Shiners Are Forever. He partners with Young Shiners to shed light on some of the overlooked talent from his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Featuring 12 new records featuring contributions by Lil Baby, EST Lil Zoski, EST Marti, EST DonWon, and Santa Anna’s EST SkiMike and EST Lu Mike.

You can stream Shiners Are Forever in its entirety below.