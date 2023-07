The estate of King Von just released a new posthumous album titled Grandson. Featuring 17 new records and guest appearances from Polo G, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, BreezyLYN, Tink, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo and Hotboii.

You can stream Grandson in its entirety below. Also check out the visual for his track “Don’t Miss”.