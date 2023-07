King Von’s estate just announced the late rapper’s next posthumous project, Grandson. Here is the project’s second single, “Heartless” featuring Tee Grizzley. Produced by DJ Bandz and Chopsquad DJ’s, Von and Tee speak on surviving in the streets with their viscous bars. Grandson will be King Von’s second posthumous album and hit DSPs on July 14th.

You can stream “Heartless” below.