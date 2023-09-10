Tee Grizzley creeps with another man’s girl on his new single “IDGAF” featuring Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist. Directed by Blu and Mikey Rare. The visual follows the three on a rooftop above a virtual city where Tee and Chris kick top game with zero fucks given and Mariah The Scientist plays hard to get. “IDGAF” is Tee Grizzley’s first new music since his album Controversy with Skilla Baby. which spawned Tee and Skilla popular remix for “Gorgeous” featuring City Girls.

Watch the “IDGAF” video below.