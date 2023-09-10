Killer Mike pays homage to Atlanta’s 54th mayor, Maynard Jackson on his new single, “Maynard Vignette” featuring T.I., JID, and Jacquees. The clip begins with vintage footage of Maynard, and shows his mural being painted in the city, various city landmarks, and Killer Mike’s daily routine including a few press runs and working in the studio. Featuring cameos by Elliott Wilson, Cee-Lo, and more. “Maynard Vignette” is one of the new tracks on Michael’s upcoming deluxe version.

Watch the “Maynard Vignette” video below.