Killer Mike continues to push his new album Michael as he premieres the visuals for the Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane-assisted track of “Motherless”. Mike had this to say about the video:

“Two years ago I was asked to get on a “Black Superhero” by Robert Glasper- the song was incredible and he’d go on to win a Grammy for that album. My only regret was that we weren’t in the same room together when we made it. So when talks of him remixing “MOTHERLESS” came up it was a no brainer only this time we wanted to be in studio together along with Eryn Allen Kane. Someone was smart enough to have cameras there capturing us making this tribute to my mother, Druzella Denise Clonts aka OG Mama Niecy and Rob’s mother, Kim Yvette Glasper. Performing this song is never easy- I wept every night on tour. The outpouring of emotions has been part of healing. To all those who belong to Motherless club I pray this helps and to all those who are lucky enough to have their mothers- call them!”

RIP OG Mama Niecy & Kim Yvette Glasper.

Watch the “Motherless” video below.