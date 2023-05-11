Killer Mike is gearing up to release his upcoming solo album MICHAEL on June 16th. He gives fans two-part video for “Don’t Let The Devil” with El-P and thankugoodsir and “Motherless” with Eryn Allen Kane. Mike has this to say about the visual:

“El’s heard me talk about these bohemian-artsy-disco infused parties my mom used to throw when I was kid. I’d hear everything there- that’s where I first heard Grandmaster Flash, Kurtis Blow and Whodini. So when we were trying to figure out what the video for ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ should be – Jaime came back with this treatment written out and I cried at the end…When I first played Dion (No I.D.) the album he said two things – one of which was that I was essentially holding something back and that was the song ‘Motherless,’” he continues. “It was the last song made for the album because I hadn’t uttered these words out loud since her transitioning. When I tell the story of my mother the tales told include one when I walked in on her attempting to take her own life- it gets to the heart of how deeply sensitive an artist and human she was. She survived, was diagnosed bi-polar and depressed; she fought that until the day she died. She lived a beautifully rich outlaw of a life and I am honored to show her as the total beautiful badass she was.” He continues “These aren’t meant to be sad videos or eulogies. This is a celebration of a Bad Ass Black Girl from the westside of Atlanta. She’s been affectionately called OG Mama Niecy by the many people she helped stay on their path.”

Watch both videos below.

