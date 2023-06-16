Killer Mike drops off his new solo album, MICHAEL. Mike had this to say about the project

“You’ve heard me speak. You’ve watched me discuss the past, present and future. You’ve seen my videos, have possibly even attended a show or two. But now, you’ll meet ‘MICHAEL’ the man.”

MICHAEL featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, CeeLo Green, 6LACK, Young Thug, Mozzy, Jagged Edge, Blxst, Kaash Paige, Fabo, and Ty Dolla $ign.

You can stream MICHAEL below.



