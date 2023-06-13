With his new album Michael set to drop on June 16th, Killer Mike delivers his highly-anticipated record “Scientists & Engineers” featuring Future, Eryn Allen Kane and Andre 3000. Produced by No I.D., James Blake, André 3000, DJ Paul, and Twhy Exclusive. 3 Stacks sets off the Dungeon Family reunion with a high energy verse. Future adds his drip to the fold, while Killer Mike kicks his brolic verse. The collab is the follow-up to his previously released single, “Motherless“.

You can stream “Scientists & Engineers” below.