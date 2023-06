With his Surf Or Drown 2 set to drop soon, Hit-Boy gives fans another new video. This one is for his track “Sunrise”. Hanging with his pops Big Hit and two baddies, Hit spits his witty bars from a shop and in the streets from the Little Tokyo district. “Sunrise” follows Hit-Boy and Big Hit’s visuals “Show Me” and “Tony Fontana 4“.

Watch the “Sunrise” video below.