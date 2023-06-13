BJ The Chicago Kid links up with Freddie Gibbs for his second track of the year, “Liquor Store In The Sky”. He had this to say about the record:

“My songwriting often draws from personal experiences, honoring the memory of Al Howard, a childhood best friend lost tragically in a car accident. This song resonates with anyone who has lost someone special, particularly with those who yearn for a cherished drink with their favorite person, hoping that one day they might reunite at the ‘Liquor Store In The Sky.’”

You can stream “Liquor Store In The Sky” below.