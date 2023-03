Freddie Gibbs chases the paper in his new video “Zipper Bagz”. Directed by Ben “Lambo” Lambert, Harley Astorga, and Freddie Gibbs. The gritty visual depicts Gibbs inside a motel speaking on getting to the paper after a dispute with his female worker. Off of Freddie’s album $oul $old $eparately.

Watch the “Zipper Bagz” video below.