Home Album Stream Album Stream: 6LACK – Since I Have A Lover Album Stream Album Stream: 6LACK – Since I Have A Lover By Cyclone - March 24, 2023 After a five-year break, 6LACK drops off his third studio album, Since I Have A Lover. Featuring 19 new tracks and guest appearances by Don Toliver and Quin. You can stream Since I Have A Lover in its entirety below.