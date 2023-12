Celebrating the 2024 GRAMMY nom for his album Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK premieres the video for his track “TEMPORARY” featuring Don Toliver Directed by Cameron Dean and shot in Houston, Texas. The visual:

“captures the essential need for change – the good and bad that goes with it with 6LACK revealing how change has massively contributed to his own personal growth.”

Watch the “TEMPORARY” video below.