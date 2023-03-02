Crooner 6LACK returns with the official video for his brand new single, “Since I Have A Lover”. Off of his upcoming album by the same name, which is set to drop March 24th. He had this to say about the record:

“‘Since I Have A Lover’, the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format. It’s a note to self, that I’m no longer who I was or where I was, and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create. We are simply pushing love, because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

Watch the “Since I Have A Lover” video below.