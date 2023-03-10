Home New Music New Music: 6LACK – Talkback New MusicUncategorized New Music: 6LACK – Talkback By Cyclone - March 10, 2023 6LACK is set to return with his new album Since I Have A Lover on March 24th. Following the release of the title-track, 6LACK gives fans the second single titled “Talkback”. You can stream “Talkback” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: 6LACK – Since I Have A Lover Music Video: Jessie Reyez ft. 6LACK – Forever New Music: Jacquees ft. 6LACK & Summer Walker – Tell Me It’s Over Music Video: Khalid ft. Ty Dolla Sign & 6LACK – OTW