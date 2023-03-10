Musiq Soulchild returns with his first album in over six years as he links up with Hit-Boy for a new album titled Victims & Villains. Featuring 10 new tracks and no listed guest appearances. Musiq had this to say about the project:

“The title is designed to address the topic of the challenges we all deal with in relationships, but I’m approaching it from a slightly different angle than I used to. It’s more abstract, at the same time direct. A lot of people don’t realize which one they are; they think they’re one when they’re the other.”

You can stream Victims & Villains in its entirety below. Also check out the official video for his track “Beat Of A Slow Dance”.